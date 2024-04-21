Kochi Lulu Mall's 'Reader's Fest' merges literary wonders with AI innovation

KOCHI: The ‘Reader’s Fest’ at Lulu Mall Kochi is captivating audiences with a blend of literary marvels and innovative technology. The fest, which began on April 9 and will continue until April 28, was inaugurated by author Lena. This set the stage for a series of engaging book talks, workshops and interactive sessions.

One of the fest’s standout features is the AI Tech Experience, a special addition this year that has garnered immense excitement.

The AI workshops, under the guidance of expert trainers from Unique World Robotics, offer an array of sessions such as “Make your own AI,” “AI & Robotics Hands-on Workshop,” “There’s an AI for everything,” “AI Game Development Workshop: Flappy Bird Game,” and “Immersive Storytelling using AI.”