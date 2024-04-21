Kochi’s tryst with culture set for Changampuzha fest boost

KOCHI: Culture vultures rejoice! Kochi is set to play host to a comparable – yet pared down – version of the 111-day-long Soorya Festival, a cultural extravaganza that is staged annually in the state capital.

Organisers of the 30-day Changampuzha Festival – expected to kick off this year – hope to make the event a major attraction for global cultural enthusiasts, on the lines of its illustrious forerunner.

“We plan to stage the inaugural event after June 15, by which time the dust of the general election will settle. The Soorya Festival began as a 10-day event, and it has gone on to become one of the largest and most prestigious cultural events in the country,” said P Prakash, president of the Changampuzha Cultural Centre (CCC), which is organising the event.

The festival has been envisaged as an annual event, featuring noted artists. It will host various art forms and events, including dance, music, oration, and seminars.

“The likes of T M Krishna, Shobana and Manju Warrier have performed here. We hope to bring major artists, including those from outside the state. The preparations are already in place,” Prakash said.

Renovation concerns

However, the inordinate delay in completing the `4.31 crore renovation work of Changampuzha Park, maintained by CCC under Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) ownership, has emerged as a major concern for organisers. Originally scheduled to be completed in six months’ time, by February this year, a major portion of the work is pending.

“They are now looking to complete the work by May. But nearly half the work, including raising the park’s elevation to road level, refurbishing the auditorium, landscaping, etc, is yet to be completed. We’ve asked them to finish the work before the onset of monsoon, otherwise it will derail the festival plans,” Prakash pointed out.

When contacted, a senior GCDA official said the renovation work will be completed by the last week of May. “We had set January as our deadline. But once the actual work started, we realised that it was more than what we expected. However, we will complete the work on the main auditorium in two weeks. This is allow for regular cultural programmes to be staged there,” he added.

A cultural hub

Renovation of Changampuzha Park, set up in 1977 and now the city’s cultural hub, is being carried out by GCDA in collaboration with the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML). The work is being carried out in such a way that its does not disrupt the staging of events. “We held our 500th kacheri (classical music concert) last Sunday. However, music programmes with live orchestra cannot be staged due to space constraints,” Prakash said.

Perking Up A Park

Proposed changes to Changampuzha Park