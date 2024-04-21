More transformers go bust as KSEB sweats to meet power demand

KOCHI: With the mercury breaching 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, the power network has come under intense strain. According to the KSEB, 578 of its transformers have failed in the past two-and-a-half months. With peak-hour load setting new highs, the board has been fighting frequent outages, voltage fluctuations and blown transformers. Outages during night hours have seen outraged consumers gathering in front of KSEB section offices and involving in altercations with staff.

As a result of the unseasonal heat wave since early February, power consumption has been on the rise. And the KSEB has struggled to keep up with demand. While as many as 116 transformers tripped in February, the number shot up to 207 in March. As many as 255 transformers were replaced in the month to April 18. Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL) is contracted to supply transformers to KSEB.

However, with the public-sector firm failing to ensure timely supply of equipment, the board has been forced to purchase transformers from the second lowest bidder, a Hyderabad-based firm. Due to power overload, transformer oil overheats and the contacts and winding melt, which leads to tripping. Once a transformer trips, the KSEB has to replace it, which is a time-consuming process.