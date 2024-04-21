'No compromise on rituals': Paramekkavu conducts fireworks as scheduled for Thrissur Pooram

THRISSUR: While Thiruvambady Devaswom took an abrupt decision to stop all festivities and completed the Madathil Varavu procession at night with just one elephant, and held back fireworks display, Paramekkavu Devaswom went ahead with proceedings and decided to conduct the fireworks at the scheduled time.

Though Paramekkavu Devaswom had taken a strong stand against the authorities when stringent restrictions were imposed on the conduct of pooram, this time, they were adamant about going ahead with the rituals as it reached the final stage.

“It is not right to negotiate with the officials after keeping 2,000 kg of explosives in the centre of the town. Who will be responsible if something goes wrong. We cannot drive Thrissur Pooram to such dangerous situations and hence took a stand to conduct the fireworks display,” said Rajesh G, secretary of Paramekkavu Devaswom.