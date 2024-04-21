Ornaments worth Rs 1 crore stolen from filmmaker Joshiy’s house

KOCHI: In a major theft, diamond and gold ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore were stolen from the house of film director Joshiy at Panampilly Nagar on Saturday. The Ernakulam South police have started an investigation into the incident following a complaint by Joshiy’s son Abhilash on Saturday morning.

The theft is suspected to have taken place between 1 am and 2 am when Joshiy’s family was present at the house on Street B, XB Cross Road, Panampilly Nagar, one of the posh areas in Kochi city. “The accused persons entered the house by breaking open the kitchen window. Later, the accused stole ornaments from an almirah in a bedroom on the first floor of the house. We are conducting a probe into the incident,” said P Rajkumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam.

According to the police, the stolen ornaments include a diamond necklace set, 10 diamond rings, 12 diamond earrings, two gold rings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles and 10 wrist watches. “The total value of the stolen ornaments is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. We are checking the CCTV footage to identify the persons involved in the case. It seems it was a planned theft and a history-sheeter is involved in the incident,” a police officer said. Police are also checking whether gangs from other states were behind the theft. CCTV visuals in the house and nearby areas were checked as part of the inquiry.