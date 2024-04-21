‘People like me... my karma bhoomi has now become my naadu,’ says Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor’s fourth electoral outing in Thiruvananthapuram appears to be the toughest one he has faced so far. Though said to be a triangular contest, the incumbent Congress MP views it as a prestige battle between him and NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Frankly, it is the BJP’s strongest seat in Kerala,” Tharoor recently told the media. “We are also batting with equal vehemence and confidence.”

Tharoor, however, does not display any sign of anxiety as we join him in one of his campaign trails.

Clad in a bright magenta kurta, he begins the day praying at the Sree Narayana Guru Mandiram, and paying tributes to the statues of Mahatma Ayyankali and Chattambi Swami – all in and around Gowreesapattom, which is part of the Vattiyoorkavu assembly segment.

He reaches a bit late at Mulavana Junction, where former Congress state president V M Sudheeran, who hails from the area, launches the first campaign meet of the day.

As Tharoor ascends the makeshift stage, many passers-by and motorists halt to catch a glimpse of the UDF’s ‘global citizen’. Supporters line up to drape him in handloom shawls and tricolour stoles around his shoulders

In his speech, Tharoor assails the BJP, accusing the party of creating divisions in society. Besides exhorting people to back the Congress, Tharoor also highlights the importance of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Tharoor’s makeshift campaign vehicle is well-equipped to beat the heat – two fans and an air cooler.