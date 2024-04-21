‘Suprabhaatham’ newspaper burned for carrying LDF ad

MALAPPURAM: In an incident that could further escalate tensions between the IUML and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (Samastha), a copy of the Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhaatham Daily was publicly burned by an individual in Kodinhi near Tirurangadi on Saturday. Samastha is a traditional vote bank of the IUML.

The reason behind the act was the publication of a full-page election campaign advertisement of the LDF in the newspaper, featuring a picture of Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF’s election tagline.

The video of the newspaper burning went viral on social media Following this, the LDF Ponnani candidate condemned it and accused the IUML of orchestrating the act. “Suprabhaatham newspaper was burned by an IUML leader. Recently, Chandrika Daily published an advertisement featuring Pinarayi Vijayan. Why was Chandrika not burned then? How long will they (IUML) continue these acts of hooliganism? This is a planned attack on Suprabhaatham,” Hamsa said.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam also criticised the burning of Suprabhaatham, emphasising that such actions do not align with their political values.

“Burning is not our way of practising politics. The advertisement was paid for. Those who are unable to engage in proper political discourse resort to such acts,” Viswam said.