'The shared goal is to save India': Brinda Karat on CPM-Congress rift in Kerala

CPM politburo member Brinda Karat is renowned for her incisive perspectives on politics and gender issues. While in Kerala for campaigning, she shares her thoughts in a conversation with TNIE’s Anna Jose.

CPM and Congress are partners in INDIA bloc, but are fighting against each other in Kerala...

Our shared goal is to save India and we remain dedicated to this cause. However, in Kerala, where the LDF has defeated BJP, the focus is on a different battle: the contest of policies and who can best represent the state while championing secularism and democracy.

We have witnessed the arrests of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by Enforcement Directorate (ED). How do you perceive these actions?

It is the Congress’s role to challenge the BJP and RSS. In Delhi, a joint resolution by all partners of the INDIA bloc condemned the arrests. We strongly denounce the use of ED to intimidate and detain opposition leaders. The situation is not only disappointing but deserves the strongest condemnation.

Do you believe the intervention of the central agencies benefits the BJP or affects other parties?

In my view, the anti-BJP sentiment due to the perceived undermining of democracy and arresting chief ministers will only hurt the party in both locations. Another key point is Rahul Gandhi’s statement questioning why Pinarayi Vijayan has not been arrested. The statement invites the Centre and BJP to arrest an opposition CM who is at the forefront of the fight for secularism. We condemn this in the harshest terms possible.