'The shared goal is to save India': Brinda Karat on CPM-Congress rift in Kerala

CPM politburo member Brinda Karat is renowned for her incisive perspectives on politics and gender issues. While in Kerala for campaigning, she shares her thoughts in a conversation with TNIE’s Anna Jose.
CPM and Congress are partners in INDIA bloc, but are fighting against each other in Kerala...
Our shared goal is to save India and we remain dedicated to this cause. However, in Kerala, where the LDF has defeated BJP, the focus is on a different battle: the contest of policies and who can best represent the state while championing secularism and democracy.
We have witnessed the arrests of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by Enforcement Directorate (ED). How do you perceive these actions?
It is the Congress’s role to challenge the BJP and RSS. In Delhi, a joint resolution by all partners of the INDIA bloc condemned the arrests. We strongly denounce the use of ED to intimidate and detain opposition leaders. The situation is not only disappointing but deserves the strongest condemnation.
Do you believe the intervention of the central agencies benefits the BJP or affects other parties?
In my view, the anti-BJP sentiment due to the perceived undermining of democracy and arresting chief ministers will only hurt the party in both locations. Another key point is Rahul Gandhi’s statement questioning why Pinarayi Vijayan has not been arrested. The statement invites the Centre and BJP to arrest an opposition CM who is at the forefront of the fight for secularism. We condemn this in the harshest terms possible.
Kerala CM has held several rallies against CAA. Do you think the Left government is prioritising anti-CAA efforts over developmental issues?
I believe the CM and the LDF’s campaigns are rooted in pro-people policies. While CAA is a focus, it is just one aspect of our broader campaign. Our primary goal is to defend the interests of the people, in the wider context of India’s situation, and Kerala’s critical role in safeguarding secularism and democracy. In our all-India manifesto, the pro-people policies of the Kerala government are presented as an alternative to BJP and Congress.
Regarding the cyber attack against the LDF candidate in Vadakara, K K Shailaja: there have been previous allegations against CPM, too, in connection with the attacks against K K Rema and Achu Oommen. Do you think both sides are equally responsible?
I don’t think we can equate these incidents or overlook the attack against Shailaja, particularly given the sexist language used. Such attacks are among the worst in Indian politics. I strongly condemn any sexist comments against woman, regardless of their political affiliation.
The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed in Parliament. The LDF has three women candidates in the state. Don’t you think more women’s participation is needed?
The Women’s Reservation Bill passed by the BJP government is a betrayal to the women of India because it delays reservation implementation for the next 10 years. Without reservation, women’s representation remains around 14-15%. Even the BJP’s candidate list in India features very few women. Therefore, the Bill is crucial for increasing women’s political representation.
The election in Kerala is barely a week away. What are your expectations?
We expect the LDF to win all 20 seats in Kerala. (smiles)