Thiruvananthapuram's tumultuous tides: Residents' fight for recognition amid political promises

A six-feet grave positioned precariously along the curvy slope next to the reservoir remains a mute spectator as Mallika unfolds her tale of woes with a resigned look, eerily similar to the seemingly quiet yet deeply turbulent waters swirling a mere couple of metres away.
Pointing to the tomb, the 62-year-old narrates how the family was left with no choice but to bury her 101-year-old mother on the tiny piece of land that could get submerged anytime the water rises.
“Many families have moved away as living here has become a difficult affair. We seem to be trapped in red tapism,” Mallika says, referring to the stringent regulations — enforced by the tourism, forest and irrigation departments — that make it difficult for about 25 families residing along the Neyyar dam reservoir to get title deeds for their land. “All of them promise to give us title deeds. We’ve tried out both fronts (referring to LDF and UDF). Why should we be reluctant to try BJP out too?” asks Sulochana, 56, who has been running a shop near the dam for the past 15 years, as her husband Nadimuthu, 60, watches on.
L Esther, running a petty shop for over three decades, has lost count of the money she has had to borrow from the ‘blade’ mafia. The residents here are evidently an ignored lot. Despite possessing ‘sarkari’ documents like voters’ ID and ration card, title deeds have somehow eluded them till date. Lacking permission, they are unable to carry out maintenance work either.
“Staying in my house would have been nice had there been no monkeys,” rues Rajamma, 80, who sleeps at her daughter’s house for fear of both animal attacks and the looming threat of rising waters.
Similar complaints are shared by several residents of the fourth ward at Kallikkad, one of the border panchayats between Kattakkada and Parassala, under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.
Of its seven assembly segments, six stand with the LDF — five having CPM MLAs. Ironically, this coastal belt could prove the most crucial support base for UDF candidate and incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor to retain his seat.
The state capital, witnessing a three-cornered fight, holds a special place in the saffron party’s wish list as the BJP hopes to open its account this time around through Rajeev Chandrasekhar. On the other hand, the LDF has veteran CPI leader Pannian Raveendran contesting to win back not just the seat but its lost honour too.
The constituency comprises about a lakh-strong techie population, in addition to about 20% of Tamil-origin populace and a miniscule north Indian community that have made Kerala their home. Contrary to the general feeling, techies are actually keen observers of political developments, opines Rajeev Krishnan, ex-president of Prathidhwani, an outfit of IT employees. “As a community, techies are politically aware. The fourth phase development of Technopark is crucial,” he feels.
Upper class and upper caste urban voters, youth, techies, and the coastal community remain the deciding factors in any election in Thiruvananthapuram. And the tribals? The drive from Kallikkadu to Amboori, a pristine border village surrounded by hills and forests, clearly reveal why development remains a distant dream in this faraway land located in the foothills of Agastyaarkoodam. Construction for a bridge at Kumbichal Kadav has been moving at a snail’s pace while those going to Puravimala turn to their very own boatman, Thankappan, in times of crisis.
The Puravimala tribal settlement consists of about 100 families, mostly Kani tribes from Puravimala, Thenmala, Kunnathumala, Kannamamodu, Karikkuzhi and Chakkappara. Led by their chief, Maniyan Kani, the families here primarily depend on agriculture, but the wildlife makes life difficult for them. “Wild boars, monkeys, bisons and squirrels make sure we don’t get anything to eat. I’ve rubber tapping work too. At times, we depend on private financiers. But I’m able to look after my family,” says 67-year-old Nangeli, beaming with pride.
At Karakkonam, a good 17km away from Amboori, Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and TN’s Kanyakumari constituencies curiously share the same street. In the middle of the small town, an LDF campaign vehicle has been blaring relentlessly the virtues of voting for the Left. At the local library at Desasevini, a bunch of youngsters are busy chatting. Are you first-time voters?
‘”Why do you want to know? I think, I could be. Anyway, I’m not going to vote,” answers a youngster after much persuasion.
Catching up with a bunch of elderly fisherfolk at Poovar junction, one cannot but help admire their socially aware electoral stance. Florence, 52, apprises you of how erosion has been playing havoc on the Kerala coast, especially after the Vizhinjam port construction began. “Water enters our houses every time the sea gets rough. Some of those who lost houses were given flats. It’s also a fact that we were given 3.5 cents and `10 lakh,” she admits ruefully.
The resentment over the Vizhinjam project is sure to affect the prospects of all three fronts in different ways.
As you enter the coastal belt of Pozhiyoor and move along to Karimkulam and Vizhinjam, you come across ardent party supporters. While they are keen to make you politically wiser, the wait continues for their dreams to finally materialise.