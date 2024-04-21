Thiruvananthapuram's tumultuous tides: Residents' fight for recognition amid political promises

G. Sundari

Born : 16-05-1907

Dead : 08-05-2008

A six-feet grave positioned precariously along the curvy slope next to the reservoir remains a mute spectator as Mallika unfolds her tale of woes with a resigned look, eerily similar to the seemingly quiet yet deeply turbulent waters swirling a mere couple of metres away.

Pointing to the tomb, the 62-year-old narrates how the family was left with no choice but to bury her 101-year-old mother on the tiny piece of land that could get submerged anytime the water rises.

“Many families have moved away as living here has become a difficult affair. We seem to be trapped in red tapism,” Mallika says, referring to the stringent regulations — enforced by the tourism, forest and irrigation departments — that make it difficult for about 25 families residing along the Neyyar dam reservoir to get title deeds for their land. “All of them promise to give us title deeds. We’ve tried out both fronts (referring to LDF and UDF). Why should we be reluctant to try BJP out too?” asks Sulochana, 56, who has been running a shop near the dam for the past 15 years, as her husband Nadimuthu, 60, watches on.

L Esther, running a petty shop for over three decades, has lost count of the money she has had to borrow from the ‘blade’ mafia. The residents here are evidently an ignored lot. Despite possessing ‘sarkari’ documents like voters’ ID and ration card, title deeds have somehow eluded them till date. Lacking permission, they are unable to carry out maintenance work either.