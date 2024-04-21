'V D Satheesan spreading canards against CPM,' says CM Pinarayi

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are spreading false information about CPM during the UDF’s election campaigns. “Satheesan is making a fool of himself by saying that CPM has received electoral bonds,” Pinarayi said during an election campaign in Vadakara constituency.

“The biggest propagandists of UDF in Kerala, K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, are spreading falsehoods about the CPM. The Congress doesn’t even have a clear stand on the CAA,” said Pinarayi.

He further said the only party which has not accepted the electoral bond is the CPM. “Congress has received electoral bonds worth `1,952 crore and it is still keeping the money. Now Satheesan claims that he has proof against us? How can he present proof for lies?” he asked.