'V D Satheesan spreading canards against CPM,' says CM Pinarayi

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are spreading false information about CPM during the UDF’s election campaigns. “Satheesan is making a fool of himself by saying that CPM has received electoral bonds,” Pinarayi said during an election campaign in Vadakara constituency.
“The biggest propagandists of UDF in Kerala, K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan, are spreading falsehoods about the CPM. The Congress doesn’t even have a clear stand on the CAA,” said Pinarayi.
He further said the only party which has not accepted the electoral bond is the CPM. “Congress has received electoral bonds worth `1,952 crore and it is still keeping the money. Now Satheesan claims that he has proof against us? How can he present proof for lies?” he asked.
Citing the Robert Vadra case, Pinarayi alleged that there is an undercurrent between the Congress and BJP. “Vadra’s name figured in an FIR registered by the central investigation agencies against DLF. But after the CBI raid, the firm gave `170 crore to the BJP in the form of electoral bonds and both DLF and Vadra got a clean chit. Can Satheesan tell us what the link between Congress and BJP is?” he asked.
Meanwhile, Sudhakaran said, “Rahul Gandhi is leading a relentless fight against communal fascism while Pinarayi Vijayan is borrowing the words of the BJP. The CM’s speech sounds like that of a star campaigner of the BJP. Pinarayi is criticising Rahul to defend himself from the corruption allegations against his family. Genuine fear has turned the CM into a total coward,” he said.