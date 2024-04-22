Annamalai questions Mukesh's family life, slams Premachandran's industry efforts

KOLLAM: Launching a personal attack on LDF’s Kollam candidate M Mukesh, Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday accused the actor-politician of having faced serious allegations from his former wife, and also questioned how he could connect with society without having a family himself.

“Previous personal issues of Mukesh are a cause for concern. And without a family, his connection with society is questionable,” said Annamalai, during an campaign tour with NDA candidate G Krishnakumar at Kadappakada.

Annamalai also flayed UDF candidate and MP N K Premachandran for failing to rejuvenate Kollam’s cashew industry. “Despite being a two-time MP, Premachandran’s track record in revitalising Kollam’s cashew industry is dismal. Kollam was known as the cashew capital. Now, its industries have been neglected,” he alleged.

Emphasising the family-oriented background of Krishnakumar, suggesting it as a qualification for providing better service to the Kollam constituency, Annamalai said, “Krishnakumar is a father of four. His commitment to his family reflects his potential to serve his constituents effectively. Unlike Mukesh, who lacks familial ties, Krishnakumar understands the dynamics of family and community.”

The tour began at 11am and concluded at Chinnakada by 1pm.