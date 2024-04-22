Another leader resigns from Kerala Congress (J)

KOTTAYAM: Adding to the troubles of the United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of Lok Sabha polls, another senior leader from the Kerala Congress P J Joseph faction resigned from the party on Sunday.

V C Chandy Master, the party’s vice president and a prominent figure in the Malabar region, announced his resignation at a press conference held in Kottayam.

After being a part of the party for over four decades, Chandy cited differences over the candidature of Francis K George in Kottayam and the alleged actions of MLA Mons Joseph within the party as the main reasons for his decision.

“In the face of significant challenges confronting settler farmers, the party has remained silent and ineffective on crucial issues such as the buffer zone, wildlife attacks, and title deeds,” he said.