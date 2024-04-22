"Electoral bond worst way out, we’ll think of a more transparent way," says P Chidambaram

In a quick chat with TNIE’s Cynthia Chandran, Congress Working Committee member and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram talks about electoral bonds and chances of Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi.

Is there any confusion on the candidature of members from the Nehru family in Amethi and Raebareli?

There is no confusion. I’m not a member of the central election committee. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad. I’m absolutely confident that the people there will elect him...Whether he should contest or not (from Amethi) will be taken up by the CEC. It will decide whether it’s necessary or not for Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi to contest.

Political parties cannot survive an election with just state funds alone. What do you think is a way out?

There are ways other than state funding and private fund collection. The electoral bond was a wrong way out...It was the worst way out. The BJP as usual hit the electoral bond in the worst way. It was unconstitutional as I have been maintaining from day one. I called it legalised bribery. The Supreme Court has set it aside. If we (INDIA bloc) form a government we will decide on an alternative way, a more transparent way of funding the elections for political parties.