Fishermen of Vembanad Lake urge candidates to address their concerns

KOTTAYAM: In the past, fishermen would venture out onto Vembanad Lake with high hopes of returning with a bountiful catch. However, as times changed, even after spending an entire day casting their nets, fishermen struggled to fill their boats with fish.

This unfortunate reality has left many families, including those of traditional fishermen, in a difficult situation as the fish population in the lake continues to decline.

Their main grievance is that despite the government’s numerous promises of assistance and support for their community, only very little aid reaches those in need.

The community feels neglected and overlooked. As the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections heats up, the fishermen are calling on candidates to prioritise their issues. They are urging whoever wins the election to bring their concerns to the attention of the Central government and seek prompt resolutions to their struggles.

They have put forth a range of demands that include implementing projects to boost fish populations in the lake, clearing silt from the lake, providing support programmes for families at the grassroots level, putting an end to the harmful practice of using toxic chemicals in fishing, and establishing a more scientific approach to managing the opening and closing of the Thanneermukkam barrier.