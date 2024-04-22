Fishermen of Vembanad Lake urge candidates to address their concerns

KOTTAYAM: In the past, fishermen would venture out onto Vembanad Lake with high hopes of returning with a bountiful catch. However, as times changed, even after spending an entire day casting their nets, fishermen struggled to fill their boats with fish.
This unfortunate reality has left many families, including those of traditional fishermen, in a difficult situation as the fish population in the lake continues to decline.
Their main grievance is that despite the government’s numerous promises of assistance and support for their community, only very little aid reaches those in need.
The community feels neglected and overlooked. As the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections heats up, the fishermen are calling on candidates to prioritise their issues. They are urging whoever wins the election to bring their concerns to the attention of the Central government and seek prompt resolutions to their struggles.
They have put forth a range of demands that include implementing projects to boost fish populations in the lake, clearing silt from the lake, providing support programmes for families at the grassroots level, putting an end to the harmful practice of using toxic chemicals in fishing, and establishing a more scientific approach to managing the opening and closing of the Thanneermukkam barrier.
According to V M Rajesh, a fisherman from Vaikom, the erratic opening and closing of the Thanneermukkam Bund is the primary cause for the decline in fish stocks in Vembanad Lake.
“Thenneermukkam Bund should either be fully opened or fully closed throughout the year to prevent disruption to the breeding patterns of the fish. The haphazard timing of opening the shutters allows saline water to enter the lake at inappropriate times, negatively impacting fish breeding,” he said.
They have also raised concerns about the high levels of pollution in the lake water, which is negatively impacting the fish population in the area. Another pressing issue for the fishermen in Vaikom is the influx of migrant fishermen who use harmful fishing methods that threaten the fish population in the lake.
Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are reportedly using poisonous substances on their nets, resulting in early rotting of fish. R Rakin, a union worker in the Vaikom market, expressed concerns about the negative impact of these practices on the local fish supply.
“Fish caught with this toxic substance deteriorate rapidly, rendering them unfit for consumption. The large quantity of fish obtained by the migrant fishermen through harmful ways allows them to sell it at a lower price, negatively impacting the local fishing community,” he said.
Despite efforts to seek assistance from the agriculture and fisheries departments, the local fishermen feel that concrete measures to address these issues are still lacking. They are calling for immediate action to protect the livelihoods of local fishermen and ensure sustainable fishing practices in the region.