From polls to trolls: How Malayalam meme pages are influencing Kerala's election narrative

KOCHI: We live in such times that many people say it is memes that often lead them to news. These pithy internet posts can also play a subtle role in shaping views.

As the election campaigns are rising to a crescendo in Kerala, Malayalam troll pages have launched a blitzkrieg on social media with a heavy barrage of political memes.

Besides subjects such as art, entertainment, and sports, troll groups are now zooming in on political issues, controversies, misplaced statements of leaders, funny moments during campaigns, and so on.

And the ‘forward’ brigade – across age groups, from teenagers to grandmas – diligently make then ‘trend’ on WhatsApp and social media.

Troll Republic, International Chalu Union (ICU), and Troll Malayalam are some of the popular social media handles that regularly churn out political memes.

There are also several platforms dedicated to targeting particular political parties. Some of them operate to promote or degrade leaders or candidates.

And it is not uncommon to see some provocative or derogatory ones triggering controversy and outrage.