Kerala train commuters decry overcrowding as Railways prioritize premium services

KOCHI: There seems to be no end in sight to the woes of train travellers in the state. People who depend upon trains, not only their daily commute but also long-distance travel, are venting their anger at the railways’ strategy of introducing more and more premium trains like the Vande Bharat as a money-spinning measure.

Reducing the number of general compartments to facilitate more AC and sleeper coaches has left many high and dry.

Describing his experience during a recent journey on the Kochuveli-Mysuru Express, Liyons J, secretary of Friends On Rails, which describes itself as a WhatsApp network that aids train commuters, said, “The sleeper compartment resembled a refugee camp. Even the aisles were taken over by passengers with general tickets. This is happening because of the cut in the number of general compartments on long-distance trains,” he adds.

Train travel has become a dangerous affair, points out Dr Meera, a Kozhikode resident who depends on trains for her frequent travels to her hometown in Kollam.

“People are even forced to travel hanging from doors. There have been many cases of passengers getting seriously injured or losing their lives after falling from running trains. But all this goes unreported,” she says.

According to Dr Meera, there have been times when she has cancelled trips after arriving at the station to find general compartments jam-packed. “I have to ensure the safety of my child, who is part of most of my travels,” she stresses.

“Of course, none of the passengers are against the rail transporter’s need to increase revenue, says Srijith T J, an officer with Kerala Agro Industries Corp Ltd. “But that should not be at the cost of passengers, who are the ones filling its coffers.”