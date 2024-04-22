LDF's Sunil Kumar blames police for Thrissur Pooram crisis

THRISSUR: LDF candidate V S Sunil Kumar on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged conspiracy against him on social media in connection with the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram, and blamed inefficiency by the police for the problems that hampered the event on Friday.

Appearing in a live video via his social media handle, the former minister who is contesting from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, said Revenue Minister K Rajan had assured necessary action against the authorities concerned, but not until the Model of Code of Conduct was in effect. “Whatever happened at the festival ground was definitely not fair. Pooram is for the people and the state government has always been with the organisers,” Sunil Kumar said, highlighting the conduct of the 2019 Pooram.

He also accused his political opponents of using the developments to tarnish his public image. “I always stood with the Pooram organisers right from the time I became an MLA.

When I got elected as Thrissur MLA and became the agriculture minister, my responsibilities increased but I always stood with them, be it amid the crisis for fireworks display after the Puttingal tragedy or the Thekkinkadu Maidan rent issue. This time, it was unfortunate the fireworks display got delayed and fans were disappointed,” he said.