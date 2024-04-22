Scorching heat and scarce rains threaten coffee production in Kerala

I’m unable to provide irrigation, and the plants are wilting under the scorching sun,” he bemoaned. The farmgate price of robusta coffee’s dry cherry has surged to Rs 202/kg, while robusta clean coffee has crossed Rs 350/kg.

Ajoy Thipaiah, chairman of the coffee committee at the United Planters’ Association of Southern India, highlighted the severe shortfall of rainfall in the nation’s coffee-growing regions this season, coupled with unusually high daytime temperatures.”The unprecedented heat in coffee-growing areas is unprecedented and detrimental to coffee plants and their flowers. Robusta, being extremely sensitive to climate, will suffer greatly in the conversion from flower to fruit without the ideal microclimate,” he explained.

Ajoy noted the erratic climate of the past few years, besides a decrease in stocks in the pipeline. He further mentioned that robusta currently commands a higher price than arabica. A 50kg bag of robusta parchment is now fetching between Rs 15,300 and Rs 15,800, compared with around Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,000 last year.

Agro-meteorologist Dr Gopakumar Cholayil emphasised the importance of blossom showers and backing showers for coffee production. “Coffee requires 20-40mm of rain in February to initiate blossoming, which fills the plantations with white flowers, and 50-75mm in March-April for fruit setting, known as backing showers. Large plantations resort to irrigation in the absence of rainfall, leaving smallholders with limited options,” he elaborated.

Gopakumar, formerly with Kerala Agricultural University’s College of Climate Change and Environmental Science, noted significant changes in Wayanad’s land-use pattern and highlighted an inverse relationship between temperature and coffee yield.”The higher the daytime temperature, the lower the yield. Further research is needed to understand how climate change will impact the quality of coffee beans,” he stated.

Coffee is grappling with the effects of climate change, he added, with some researchers projecting that the most suitable land for coffee cultivation will decrease by more than half by 2050.