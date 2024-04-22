Slog-over aggression is smart gamesmanship by Pinarayi & Rahul

When provoked, Pinarayi Vijayan can be quite a handful. He is economical with words but remarkably effective, a master at hitting where it hurts. That Rahul Gandhi happened to be at the receiving end is what makes his latest campaign diatribe more than just an interesting anecdote in election stories from Kerala.

Speaking in Kozhikode on Friday, Vijayan sought to remind Rahul about the nickname that was once being used to describe him in political circles and recalled what his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, did to the opposition leaders during the Emergency.

There was provocation. A day earlier, Rahul sought to know why the BJP-led government at the Centre has spared Vijayan. “Two chief ministers are in jail. How come this is not happening to the chief minister of Kerala? This is a bit puzzling,” he said, hinting at a deal between CPM and BJP. Vijayan replied sharply and with characteristic disdain. “It was your grandmother who jailed us. We are not afraid of jails,” he said. Referring to his nickname, Vijayan said: “Rahul Gandhi, you had a name in the past. It is not good to create an impression that you have not changed from what you were called earlier.”

That the two leaders are going at each other in the slog overs of the election campaign in Kerala is curious. There’s already a paradox in that while both Congress and CPM are partners in a national alliance, the blocs led by them are the main contenders in a majority of the 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala. That also means it’s not a friendly fight that is playing out in the state, but an all-or-nothing battle involving two parties that are fighting to expand, or at least preserve, their national footprint. It’s only natural then that blows would be traded and no jibes would be spared. But, was there a need for the two leaders to engage in personal attacks? Yes, because it serves the purpose of both.