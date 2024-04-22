Social issues also to blame for rise in theft in Kerala, says criminologist

KOCHI: Two recent murders of elderly women, in Kothamangalam and Adimali, during robbery attempts have raised concerns about the increase in robbery, theft, dacoity and burglary cases in the state. Police data confirm that such cases have been on the rise since 2023.

According to official data, as many as 790 cases of theft were registered in the state in January and February of this year alone. Over the same period, 509 cases of burglary, 160 cases of robbery and 22 cases of dacoity were also reported. In 2023, as many as 4,736 theft cases, 2,668 cases of burglary, 915 cases of robbery and 70 cases of dacoity were registered in Kerala.

Renowned criminologist James Vadackumchery, who has authored 28 books on crime and policing, believes the increasing number of theft incidents underlines other social issues.

"It is true that theft is on the rise, especially violent incidents in which people are murdered or assaulted during attempts to steal their jewellery and money. This is an indicator of financial issues in society.

People are struggling to survive when prices are skyrocketing. It also signals rising unemployment.