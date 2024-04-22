Yechury asks Congress to introspect its stance in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has asked the Congress to clarify if its prime objective is to defeat the BJP or get Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrested by central agencies.

Addressing an election rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Yechury said the Left has been consistently opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress sees the Left as its enemy in Kerala.

“We appeal to them (Congress) to introspect on what they are campaigning for. The task before the Left is to ensure that Modi is defeated and BJP is be prevented from forming the next government at the Centre. Are they with that or do they want Modi to arrest the chief minister or Kerala?” Yechury said.

The CPM leader said Modi government has established itself as the most corrupt government in independent India.