12-year jail for Thiruvananthapuram corporation staff for swindling Rs 15 lakhs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court on Monday found two corporation staff guilty of irregularities in disbursing the unemployment allowance during a period from 2005 to 2006 and handed them over a punishment of 12-year rigorous imprisonment.

The punishment was meted out to accounts department clerk P L Jeevan and health department clerk Sadasivan Nair. The allegation against the two was that they fleeced Rs 15 lakh from the fund that was set aside for providing unemployment allowance to qualified youngsters. The inquiry in this case was conducted by Thiruvananthapuram vigilance special investigation unit-1.

Jeevan was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6.35 lakh, while Nair was directed to pay a fine of Rs 6.45 lakh. The convicts were remanded and sent to prison. The probe was led by the then DySP K S Vimal. The inquiry was monitored by inspectors Saji, M Anil Kumar, P V Ramesh Kumar, S Sajad and G Binu.