Believers Eastern Church to back NDA candidate Anil Antony in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: Believers Eastern Church has announced its support to Anil K Antony, NDA's candidate of Pathanamthitta constituency.

The announcement was made at a meeting held at the youth center of the church in Tiruvalla, and attended by the Church president Mathews Silvanios Metropolitan on Monday, according to reports. Fr Sijo Pantappalli, the official spokesperson of the Church, and around 100 priests and church members attended the meeting.

Anil, son of Congress veteran A K Antony, also addressed the meeting and spoke. Both the priests assured the meeting that the church would give all support to ensure Anil's victory.

Founded by Athanasius Yohan widely known as self-styled evangelist K P Yohannan, the Tiruvalla-headquartered Believers Eastern Church has been in the news in connection with alleged dodging of income tax.

As per reports, in 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was in the process of launching a detailed probe into the Believers Church's activities after the Income Tax department unearthed massive unaccounted money transactions which were carried out by different trusts under the Church.

Anil is locked in a triangular fight in Pathanamthitta against incumbent Anto Antony of Congress, and CPM's central committee member T M Thomas Isaac in Pathanamthitta.