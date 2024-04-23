Chithrapournami fest at Kannagi temple today

IDUKKI: Elaborate security arrangements have been made jointly by the Idukki and Theni district administrations for the smooth conduct of the Chithrapournami festival of the Kannagi (Mangala Devi) temple situated in the Western Ghats on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, on Tuesday.

District Collector Sheeba George reviewed the arrangements at the temple, located 1,337 m above sea level in a highly eco-sensitive region falling under the Periyar Tiger Reserve and Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The state police will coordinate with their Tamil Nadu counterparts to enforce a blanket ban on plastic materials along the nine-kilometre route to the temple and on its premises. Pilgrims will be allowed to the temple from 6am on April 23. Poojaris and their assistants from both states will be permitted to the temple from 4am. Food items will be transported in tractors from 5am,” the collector said.