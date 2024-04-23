'DNA test on adopted child may violate right to privacy,' says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that DNA examination of children born to rape victims who are given in adoption may cause emotional imbalance and violate their right to privacy.

Justice K Babu ordered that Pocso and other subordinate courts should not entertain applications seeking DNA examination of children given in adoption.

The court also directed child welfare committees to ensure that the DNA samples of adopted children are taken before the completion of the adoption process.

The order was issued while disposing of a suo motu case registered based on the report of the Project Co-ordinator, Victims Rights Centre, and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority regarding the violation of the privacy of adopted children by issuing orders for collecting their DNA. The report stated that the various courts in Kerala issued orders on the applications preferred by the prosecution to collect DNA of children born to rape victims.

Advocate Parvathi Menon, the amicus curiae, said that collecting DNA samples may harm the person and encroach upon his/her privacy and personal autonomy. The exercise of collecting DNA samples is done to strengthen the prosecution case of rape which can be successfully proved by evidence that the accused had sexual intercourse with the lady without her consent and the proof of paternity would not help the court in deciding the issue of whether the accused raped her.