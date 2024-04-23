'Freeze on bank a/c following Vizhinjam port stir hurting': Kerala Church body

KOCHI: The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has questioned the delay in lifting the freeze on the bank account of the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese of the Latin Catholic Church. The association said the central government’s move had forced the archdiocese to seek donations from the laity to meet expenses incurred for the care of retired clergy and the educational needs of seminarians.

Following amendments to the FCRA Act, funds can only be received through bank accounts opened in Delhi, said Sherry J Thomas, president of the KLCA. “When such a restriction is mandated in a country where religious observances and rituals constitute fundamental rights, it impacts mission activities. Even though this was a point of discussion in some forums, it did not lead to any changes. Section 12(4) of the FCRA Act points out the stages in which restrictions can be imposed on such accounts,” Sherry said.