Kerala 8-year-old dies as tree falls on him

KOCHI: An eight-year-old boy, Mohammad Irfan, died after a tree and an electricity pole fell on him at Aluva on Monday.

The child was playing with his friends on a ground near his residence in Purayur near Aluva when the incident happened.

“A group of children were playing on the ground. Irfan was riding a bicycle when a decayed tree standing on the ground fell on him around 5.30 in the evening. The decayed tree fell on the electricity pole nearby. In the impact, the broken pole and the tree fell on the child, who was cycling in the area,” a local resident said.

Irfan is the son of Noushad. The body was shifted to the mortuary after inquest procedures, the source said.