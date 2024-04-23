Kerala cops sore over notice against sleeping in AC rooms of SHOs

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central assistant commissioner of police (ACP) on Monday issued a note to all station house officers (SHOs) under him regarding use of airconditioners by cops on night duty at various police stations in Kochi.

The note was issued by ACP Raju V K after coming to know that policemen on night duty were sleeping inside the air conditioned rooms of SHOs. “Police personnel engaged in guard duty and handling of general diary at night are found to be sleeping inside the AC rooms of SHOs. SHOs should be alert against the practice and if required action should be taken against erring officials,” stated the circular.

The circular has led to discontent among cops and they are planning to take up the matter with the Kerala Police Association.In a majority of police stations, ACs are available only in the rooms of SHOs. The rules state that ACs should be provided only for officers at the level of SPs or above. However, now SHOs are also installing ACs as computer systems and servers are kept in SHO’s room.