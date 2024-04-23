Kerala man kills sister, buries her in courtyard

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha North police exhumed the body of 61-year-old widow, who was allegedly killed by his brother at Poonkavu in Alappuzha, on Monday. Rosamma, 61, of Vadakkan Parambil house, Poonkavu was killed by her brother Benny, 63 after she decided to remarry.

According to the police, Rosamma had been staying with Benny at her ancestral home and she had gone missing on April 17.

Meanwhile, other relatives of Rosamma filed a petition at the police station stating that Rosamma is missing. Following this, Benny confessed to some of his relatives that he had committed a mistake, and that he had killed Rosamma and buried her under the courtyard of their house.

The relatives informed it to the police with the help of some local body members, police said. On Monday afternoon, the police shifted the body to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for postmortem.