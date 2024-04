KOCHI: As Kochi Water Metro approaches its first anniversary, the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country has ambitious plans for the future. One notable proposal is a service through the city’s once-navigable canals.

The eagerly awaited canal rejuvenation initiative — part of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System managed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) — aims to ferry passengers through these canals to various destinations.

Kochi is known for its network of canals and backwaters. But, many of these waterways are now in disrepair, primarily due to illegal encroachments and waste dumping.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE that making Kochi’s canals navigable is a long-term project and the agency is working on it. “The Kochi Water Metro plans to introduce smaller boats in the future that can navigate through the city’s canals. Once the canal development and rejuvenation projects are under way, we may proceed with smaller boats that can carry 20-25 passengers. This approach will reduce operational cost and improve city connectivity,” said Behera.

The water metro — launched on April 25, 2023 — has not only gained popularity in the city but also attracted international recognition for its 100% sustainable mode of transportation.

“The canal rejuvenation project will include a water metro component. Over time, water transport in and around Kochi will be managed by the water metro,” Behera said.