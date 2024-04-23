LS elections: Over 1.2 lakh officials, 30,000 policemen ready for deployment on polling day in Kerala

The poll panel is learnt to have identified 3,875 polling locations across the state where creches could be set up. The majority of the creches will be located in Malappuram, the district with the largest number of polling stations, followed by Thiruvananthapuram.

"The main objective of the new initiative is to ensure a hassle-free election experience for women who come to polling booths with little children. The facility will ensure the service of an ayah or woman volunteer to take care of the children while the mothers cast the vote," Kaul told TNIE.

Unlike the previous elections, webcasting of polling booths has taken a technological leap this time around with the adoption of AI-powered cameras to detect electoral malpractices and ensure security. A total of 22,832 booths will have a webcasting facility in the upcoming election.

"As part of extra security measures and for effective crowd management, an additional camera will be placed at a vantage spot to cover the exterior of those polling locations that have more than four polling booths. The visuals will be monitored from dedicated control rooms set up at the district and state levels," Kaul said.

Eight districts, including seven from Kasaragod to Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, would have 100% webcasting, while 75% of booths in the other districts would be under camera surveillance. The booths with webcasting facilities constitute 90% of the 25,231 booths across the state.