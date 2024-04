KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested four people in an attempt to murder case. The arrested are Adarsh, 25, of Kuzhupilly, Ashwin, 20, of Edavanakkad, Nizar, 23, of Edavanakkad and Ananthu, 19, of Ayyampilly. The incident occurred on April 18. The accused were engaged in a verbal dual with another group of youngsters at Valap. Following the argument, they attacked the victims with an iron road and machete. Three people suffered injuries and were hospitalised.