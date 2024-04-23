INTERVIEW | Anti-incumbency not a factor in Kerala parliamentary elections: Yechury

The first phase of LS polls is over and the second phase is a couple of days away. What’s your assessment of the current political scenario?

The first two phases are in regions where NDA is not very strong, like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. But this is where they want to make inroads. I don’t think that has worked. They are not going to do well at all in these two phases. And there are a large number of seats in these two phases. Hence, from here, it’s going to be an uphill task for NDA.

How do you see the NDA strategy of looking south? Is it because NDA realised it has reached an optimum level in the Hindi belt?

BJP has understood they have peaked in the Hindi belt, where communal polarisation will work. In those areas, and in many other places, their seats are bound be reduced. They need to make up for that reduction from the south. That’s why the PM has been coming to the south so many times. I don’t think that will pay, as evident in the Karnataka elections where he had even gone to the extent of asking people to vote in the name of Jai Bajrang Bali, in brazen violation of the Code of Conduct.

Can you brush it aside that easily? In Kerala, PM Modi mentions Sabarimala, and directly targets CM Pinarayi.

They are desperate and want to make the communal angle work. They think in Kerala too there’s an element that’s communal. To appeal to that element, they are resorting to ancient terminologies, mythologies et al. Basically, they are trying their best to stoke things up here. But there’s also a vivid reality in Kerala, which is directly in opposition to such kind of communal polarisation. The current-day youth is a global citizen. Young Malayalis can be found all over the world. Such appeals won’t work with them.

For the past couple of days, there has been a political fight between Rahul Gandhi and CM Pinarayi. Now Priyanka too has joined in.

Most unfortunate. I don’t think it should have been pitched in this sort of a manner. It’s counterproductive, even for them (Congress). Don’t go by individuals, go by issues. What’s the charge? That Pinarayi is actually soft on Modi or compromising with Modi. It’s not a question of Pinarayi vs Modi per se. What does Modi represent? What are his policies? When he (Modi) came back in 2019, what are the major issues that occurred?