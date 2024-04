THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The verbal spat between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would prove counterproductive primarily for the Congress, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said.

Responding to queries on anti-incumbency factor against the LDF government and the CM, Yechury felt that such issues would not, however, be reflected in Lok Sabha polls. “In this LS polls, the major factor is the anti-Modi feeling among voters and who’s best suited to achieve that objective. That’s where the understanding that a stronger Left is needed becomes important,” he said. In an interview with TNIE, Yechury expressed hope that INDIA bloc will be able to substantially reduce BJP seats in the Hindi belt.