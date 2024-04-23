Plea in HC against NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar

KOCHI: Congress leaders Avani Bansal, of Madhya Pradesh, and Renjith Thomas, of Bengaluru, have approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the district election officer, to issue a reasoned order on their complaint against Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that he has filed a false affidavit about his assets and income in his nomination papers. The petitioners alleged that despite filing the complaint on the date of the scrutiny of nomination, the returning officer is yet to issue any order.

The petitioners alleged that denying any order against the complaints made also amounts to ‘sitting on the complaint’, leading to violation of their ‘right to know’ whether the errors pointed out in the affidavit have been accepted or denied.