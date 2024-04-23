UDF ahead in Wayanad even as ‘Rahul factor’ loses charm

KALPETTA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put Wayanad in the limelight with his decision to contest from the constituency in 2019. However, the ‘Rahul Gandhi factor’ seems to have lost its charm this time, causing concerns within the UDF camp. While Rahul’s visit had given the UDF a head start to its campaigning in Wayanad, the front is now placing its trust in minority votes and the trend witnessed in the past elections.

Rahul’s candidature had given the people of Wayanad great hopes last time, as they expected him to become the prime minister. Now, people are discussing whether the constituency has really benefited from him. To add to the chaos, the LDF leadership has been blaming Rahul for his alleged failure to address the human-animal conflicts and other pressing development needs. Over the past four months, four people have died in wild jumbo attacks in Wayanad.

“How can we live here under these circumstances? We need a government that can protect us from wild animals. We have lost faith in the current systems,” said Benny M, a dairy farmer in Mananthavady.