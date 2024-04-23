Vadakara's electoral battle intensifies as Shafi's campaign challenges Shailaja's dominance

KOZHIKODE: The Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency has been in the spotlight since the onset of election discussions in Kerala, with the Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil of the UDF pitted as a ‘surprise candidate’ against former health K K Shailaja of the LDF.

By the time the UDF announced its candidates in the state, Shailaja had completed her second round of campaigning in the constituency. Several poll pundits viewed Vadakara as a ‘secure seat’ for the LDF.

The decision to relocate sitting MP K Muraleedharan to Thrissur, and field Shafi in Vadakara drew widespread criticism against the Congress leadership. Leftist circles speculated that Muraleedharan ‘fled’ Vadakara to avoid competing against Shailaja. Shafi’s initial reluctance to campaign in Vadakara also drew ‘fear factor’ jibes.

Initially, Shailaja seemed to have a clear advantage. Her reputation as the health minister who handled crises such as the Nipah outbreak and the Covid-19 pandemic facilitated an effortless entry into campaign activities. Indeed, ‘Teacher Amma’ was billed as the LDF’s strongest candidate in Kerala.

It was natural for political analysts to predict an uphill challenge for Shafi. However, he surprised many by launching his campaign with a massive rally. Defying predictions, he has been attracting large crowds to most of his campaign meets.

Shafi’s youthful image and robust social media presence seem to have enabled him to mount a formidable challenge, turning the initially lopsided Vadakara contest into a suspense thriller. Vadakara is now one of the most discussed constituencies in the state.