Vadakara's electoral battle intensifies as Shafi's campaign challenges Shailaja's dominance

KOZHIKODE: The Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency has been in the spotlight since the onset of election discussions in Kerala, with the Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil of the UDF pitted as a ‘surprise candidate’ against former health K K Shailaja of the LDF.
By the time the UDF announced its candidates in the state, Shailaja had completed her second round of campaigning in the constituency. Several poll pundits viewed Vadakara as a ‘secure seat’ for the LDF.
The decision to relocate sitting MP K Muraleedharan to Thrissur, and field Shafi in Vadakara drew widespread criticism against the Congress leadership. Leftist circles speculated that Muraleedharan ‘fled’ Vadakara to avoid competing against Shailaja. Shafi’s initial reluctance to campaign in Vadakara also drew ‘fear factor’ jibes.
Initially, Shailaja seemed to have a clear advantage. Her reputation as the health minister who handled crises such as the Nipah outbreak and the Covid-19 pandemic facilitated an effortless entry into campaign activities. Indeed, ‘Teacher Amma’ was billed as the LDF’s strongest candidate in Kerala.
It was natural for political analysts to predict an uphill challenge for Shafi. However, he surprised many by launching his campaign with a massive rally. Defying predictions, he has been attracting large crowds to most of his campaign meets.
Shafi’s youthful image and robust social media presence seem to have enabled him to mount a formidable challenge, turning the initially lopsided Vadakara contest into a suspense thriller. Vadakara is now one of the most discussed constituencies in the state.
Both candidates have launched extensive social media campaigns, releasing numerous reels and posts to appeal to young voters and making Vadakara the most discussed constituency in the state. A virtual battle has been raging.
The Panur blast dealt an unexpected blow to the LDF. Seizing the opportunity, the UDF’s cyber team insinuated that those involved in the bomb-making had links with Shailaja. Youth Congress state president and Shafi’s campaign head Rahul Mamkoottathil shared a photo purportedly showing Shailaja alongside a Panur blast suspect.
Meanwhile, Revolutionary Marxist Party leader and Vadakara MLA K K Rema added a new narrative to the UDF’s campaign, highlighting the CPM’s history of violent politics.
Shailaja, however, staged a comeback with an emotional press conference on April 10, alleging that the UDF was circulating doctored images of her on social media. She filed a police complaint, and accused Shafi of orchestrating the cyber attack.
A controversy erupted as it was alleged that Shafi and the UDF were disseminating a ‘morphed video’ of Shailaja. The LDF leadership and socio-cultural figures rallied behind Shailaja, urging Shafi to restrain his campaign tactics.
As the issue heated up, CPM workers in Vadakara utilised the ‘morphed video issue’ as a grassroots campaign plank. The move, however, backfired when Shailaja clarified during a press conference that she never mentioned a ‘morphed video’.
In response, Shafi sent a legal notice to Shailaja for tarnishing his image. And video clips of Shailaja mentioning ‘videos’ were shared widely on social media. Keyboard warriors of the Congress accused Shailaja of lying to defame Shafi.
Amid all the din, NDA candidate Praphul Krishnan has remained on the sidelines. Given the current scenario, political experts and media outlets are tipping Shafi to have gained the upper hand in the intense contest between the CPM and Congress.
Quick glance
Total voters: 14,21,883
Male - 6,81,615
Female - 7,40,246
Third gender - 22
Candidates
Shafi Parambil (UDF) Age - 41
Assets - Rs 89.34 lakh
Cases - 39
K K Shailaja (LDF) Age - 67
Assets - Rs 1.56 crore
Cases - 4
Praphul Krishnan (NDA) Age - 38
Assets - Rs 55,73,716
Cases - 6
2019
K Muraleedharan (UDF) - 5,26,755 votes
P Jayarajan (LDF) - 4,42,092
Sajeevan V K (NDA) - 80,128
Victory margin - 84,663