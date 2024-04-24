3,500 Kerala cops on poll duty in other states to miss voting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3,500 cops, deployed in other states to ensure smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls there, are all likely to be deprived of the right to exercise their franchise. The predicament arose as the senior state police officers nor the officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not factor in the Kerala poll date while preparing the election duty roster of the cops. The cops are now deployed in Karnataka and Maharashtra, where the polls will be held in various phases and end by May 7 and May 20, respectively.

Office-bearers of the Kerala Police Association, which delayed in taking up the matter, met the Election Commission officials and requested them to allow the cops on outstation duty to do postal voting upon their return. A police source said the office-bearers moved their request on Tuesday seeking orders from the commission for the same. “However, there are slim chances for the request to be accepted,” the source added.