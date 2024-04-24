Buses, trains full, it’s rush hour for Keralites in Bengaluru

There are informal car pooling arrangements for people who find it comfortable to travel to Kerala during peak season. “It is impossible to get a train ticket at this time and the bus fares are very costly. Car pooling suits us because it is comfortable and we could return on time after voting on Friday,” said Shine Mathew and Arun Kumar, executives staying in Whitefield. S Prasanthan, the general secretary of the Contract Carriage Operators Association, said the practice of providing chartered bus services by political parties has stopped. “There used to be chartered bus services from Chennai during elections. Now there may be car services arranged by the political parties,” he said.

However, there are people who think that the rush is more to do with the long weekend. “There are people who take leave in advance because it is a public holiday in here on April 26. But Malayalis leaving Bengaluru in large numbers now gives a bad impression. Many of them are permanent residents here. It reinforces the local politicians’ understanding that we are of no concern for them because our votes are in another state,” said Vishnu S of Thiruvananthapuram, who is now a voter in the Bengaluru South LS constituency.