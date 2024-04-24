Demographic shift: Kerala sees increase in number of elderly voters

KOCHI: This time, Kerala has seen an extraordinary increase in the number of voters above 85 years, casting their votes from homes. This is not surprising as the age profile of the state changes to make it what experts call ‘an old-age home’ in the future. As per the latest voters list, there is an increase of 12,37,393 voters above 60 years compared to 2019. Currently, there are 63,03,506 voters in this age category while it was 50,66,113 in 2019. The 60+ voters comprise 22.7 per cent of the total electorate numbering 2,77,49,159.

In the 60-69 category, there is an increase of 6 lakh people, and in 70-79 age category there is an increase of nearly 4 lakh voters. Besides, the number of voters above 80 has seen a rise with more than 2 lakh compared to 2019.

The 2024 electorate saw an increase of 15,97,625 voters compared to the 2019 electorate comprising 2,61,51,534 voters. Of these, there is an increase of around 12 lakh voters in the above 60 years category. Interestingly, women voters top in all age categories above 60.

S Irudaya Rajan, chairman, International Institute of Migration and Development and former professor at the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), said “Kerala is becoming a land of old-age people and naturally it is evident in the voters list too. In some districts, one out of five voters is a senior citizen. In Southern districts like Pathanamthitta this would go up to four out of five.”

Compared to north Kerala the elderly population is increasing in southern districts, he said.

More people are inching towards the senior citizen bracket in Kerala compared to the rest of the country, and going by the current demographic transition, the number of senior citizens is expected to see a rise of 23 per cent by 2036, said a study conducted in April last year by migration expert Irudaya Rajan. According to the statistics, every fifth individual is expected to be a senior citizen, 60 years of age and above.