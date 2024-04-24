Imposter posing as customs official dupes Kochi man of Rs 7 lakhs

In February, the accused approached the victim promising a job at the customs department. He claimed that he has a strong influence in the department and made the victim believe that he can arrange a job if he pays the money.

“The accused swindled Rs 7.28 lakh from the victim this way. On one occasion, the victim had to buy a mobile phone worth Rs 21,000 for the accused,” said the officer.

As he did not receive an offer and the money he paid, the victim lodged a complaint on April 20.

“We are trying to trace the accused. Our first priority is to confirm the identity of the person. We are also collecting information from the customs department. No person with that identity has been found working in the department. The probe is in its preliminary stage,” the officer said.