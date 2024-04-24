'It is a fight to save constitutional values,' says LDF candidate Raveendranath

KOCHI: As the campaign vehicle of LDF candidate C Raveendranath reached Parappuram, near Angamaly, Ameya Krishna, a fourth-standard student, ran into the vehicle. All he needed was to greet ‘Maash’ with a rose and wish him the best. Raveendranath, the ‘Maash’ for the people of Chalakudy, hugged the young fan with love.

He thanked the crowd for their support and reception and said, “This is a fight to revive the constitutional values of our country - secularism, federalism and equality. The secularism of our nation is now under threat. That is the topic of discussion in this election. The best thing we can offer our children and the coming generation is the secular nature of our country. They will peacefully live here,” he reminded a gathering of around 200-odd people.

“There is financial inequality as well. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer. The aim is to restore equality,” the 68-year-old former state education minister said.