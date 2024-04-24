Kerala HC junks plea against Rajeev, tells Congress leader to file election petition

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Avani Bansal and another person from Bengaluru seeking a directive to the district electoral officer to pass a reasoned order on their complaint alleging that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, has filed a false affidavit about his assets and income along with his nomination papers.

A division bench comprising Justices V G Arun and Justice S Manu observed, “The question as to whether the returning officer should have passed a reasoned order cannot be decided at this point of time and no direction can be issued to the returning officer to communicate reasons for the decision on the complaint. The remedy of the petitioners if aggrieved by the acceptance of the affidavit filed by one of the candidates, is to challenge the same in an election petition,” the court added.