Kerala MLA’s ‘DNA’ jibe at Rahul irks Congress, CM’s backing fuels ire

KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM MLA P V Anvar’s remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should undergo a DNA test to verify whether he really belongs to the Nehru-Gandhi family snowballed into a controversy on Tuesday, three days before Kerala goes to the polls.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan backing the Nilambur legislator, a livid Congress reacted sharply to the remark and approached the Election Commission (EC) demanding action.

During an LDF poll campaign in Palakkad on Monday, Anvar had called Rahul a “fourth-rate citizen” who does not deserve to keep the Gandhi surname.

“This is not just my opinion. People in India are saying it. Will a person in the Nehru family talk like this? I doubt it. I am of the opinion that the DNA of Rahul Gandhi should be tested,” Anvar had said, in the backdrop of Rahul’s question as to why Pinarayi had not been arrested by central agencies.

“Rahul Gandhi has become a fourth-rate citizen who doesn’t deserve to keep the surname ‘Gandhi’,” he had said. The video of the MLA’s remarks went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from Congress leaders and workers.

However, Anvar refused to withdraw his remarks on Tuesday. “Rahul Gandhi said what a member from the Nehru family would not say. He doesn’t deserve to be considered a member of the Nehru family,” he said.

When sought his response, the CM defended Anvar and said Rahul should have spoken carefully. “He (Rahul) should be aware that if he says something, he will receive it back in kind,” the CM said during a press conference in Kannur. He also said Rahul was not someone above criticism.