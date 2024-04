KOCHI: The police on Tuesday recovered the body of a woman who is suspected to have fallen off a moving train at Neduvannoor in Chengamanad. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case and initiated a probe to ascertain the identity of the deceased person and reason behind the incident. The residents spotted the body around 6am. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. The estimated age of the woman is around 30. The body will be preserved at the morgue.