On election eve, Delhi L-G Saxena meets Syro-Malabar Church head; requests audience with other church heads

KOCHI: As Kerala heads to the polls on Friday, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena arrived on a two-day visit to meet the heads of various Christian churches. The Lt Governor had requested an audience with the heads of the Syro Malabar Church, Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and others.

Fr Antony Vadakekkara, public relations officer (PRO) of the Syro Malabar Church, said the Delhi Lt Governor met with Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at Mount St Thomas at Kakkanad in Kochi. "The meeting was not a political one. It was a courtesy call during which both of them discussed non-political topics," said Fr Vadakekkara. He pointed out that the church had already affirmed its stand. "Syro Malabar Church does not go as per the wishes of any political party. We have our own choices and decisions. Just because Saxena came and met with us doesn't mean that we will support BJP," he added.

Though Saxena sought a meeting with the Latin Catholic Church, sources said the church refused to grant an audience. Early this week, the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) questioned the delay in lifting the freeze on the bank account of the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese of the Latin Catholic Church. The Latin Archdiocese alleged that the central government freezed its bank account as a punitive step against their participation in the Vizhinjam protest.

Similarly, the Devalokam, Kottayam-based Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III did not meet Saxena as he was away in Kunnamkulam in Thrissur. Fr Mohan Joseph, PRO of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, said, "No meeting happened between the Delhi Lt Governor and the Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III. The Catholicos is presently in Kunnamkulam and won't be back soon."

The meeting with Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, the head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church at Puthencruz in Ernakulam, also did not materialise since he was hospitalized. Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, chairman Media Commission of the church, said there has also been no meeting with the Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mar Gregorious, the second in-charge of the Church.

Recently, Mar Gregorious made the church's stand by clearly hinting at support for LDF.

Prof K V Thomas, Kerala's special representative in Delhi, said the meeting of Delhi Lt Governor Saxena with the Church on the eve of the election is intimidation tactics. "This is a threat to democracy, it's also a threat to the minority community," Prof Thomas said.