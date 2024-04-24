Rooted in nativity, LDF’s V Joy challenges incumbency in Kerala's Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF candidate V Joy steps into Vadakke Arayathuruthi near the coastal village of Poothura in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency on a Tuesday evening, greeted by an overcast sky and a cool breeze.

Despite a packed schedule, his open vehicle, emblazoned with his name ‘Joy,’ manages to maintain punctuality for the reception awaiting him at the bund. The lengthy roadshows covering many kilometres fail to dampen his enthusiasm as he exudes energy and a sense of belonging, warmly engaging with the diverse crowd of women, children, and the elderly.

This marks Joy’s second visit to the Chirayinkeezhu assembly segment, where he is a familiar name, in a week. Joy is leaving no stone unturned to wrest the constituency from UDF’s Adoor Prakash. He is leveraging his status as a resident deeply rooted in the constituency to appeal to the voters to choose him as their MP this time.

“I seek your vote as a son of this locality, born and raised here. While my opponents hail from distant districts, I stand firmly rooted in Attingal,” Joy said, drawing attention to BJP’s V Muraleedharan who hails from Thalassery and Adoor Prakash from Adoor in Pathanamthitta.

Before departing for his next destination, he makes a special appeal. “Consider me as your son or friend and give me a chance. I will be part of your joy and grief, and the development of the area,” he said as the crowd cheered and raised slogans.