Rooted in nativity, LDF’s V Joy challenges incumbency in Kerala's Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF candidate V Joy steps into Vadakke Arayathuruthi near the coastal village of Poothura in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency on a Tuesday evening, greeted by an overcast sky and a cool breeze.
Despite a packed schedule, his open vehicle, emblazoned with his name ‘Joy,’ manages to maintain punctuality for the reception awaiting him at the bund. The lengthy roadshows covering many kilometres fail to dampen his enthusiasm as he exudes energy and a sense of belonging, warmly engaging with the diverse crowd of women, children, and the elderly.
This marks Joy’s second visit to the Chirayinkeezhu assembly segment, where he is a familiar name, in a week. Joy is leaving no stone unturned to wrest the constituency from UDF’s Adoor Prakash. He is leveraging his status as a resident deeply rooted in the constituency to appeal to the voters to choose him as their MP this time.
“I seek your vote as a son of this locality, born and raised here. While my opponents hail from distant districts, I stand firmly rooted in Attingal,” Joy said, drawing attention to BJP’s V Muraleedharan who hails from Thalassery and Adoor Prakash from Adoor in Pathanamthitta.
Before departing for his next destination, he makes a special appeal. “Consider me as your son or friend and give me a chance. I will be part of your joy and grief, and the development of the area,” he said as the crowd cheered and raised slogans.
As the cavalcade, adorned with CPM flags and led by enthusiastic youngsters on motorcycles, heads towards Thekke Arayathuruthi, Joy continues to emphasise his residential status and highlight the shortcomings of the incumbent MP. Some of the residents, including the fishermen’s families, have recently relocated from Poothura, a traditional stronghold of the UDF. There, he focuses on his residential status and also tries to point out the shortcomings of his UDF rival.
People should unite beyond politics to send a local to the parliament, said Joy.
He also expresses confidence that the people have decided to make the LDF win. “It is evident from the enthusiasm of people attending the reception. They know that the MP they chose last time did not do anything good for the region,” he said.
He makes it a point to stress the importance of voting for the LDF in minority strongholds. “Recently, a school in the name of Mother Teresa was attacked in the name of religion in Telangana. The chief minister of the Congress-ruled state did not take any swift action on the issue. The Congress is siding with the BJP everywhere. Will the schools of Christians or Muslims get attacked in this manner in Kerala? There will be immediate arrest if somebody does so,” he said during the reception at Kattumurakkal.
Vibrant receptions, spearheaded by spirited youth, define his campaign, with roadshows taking precedence in the final phase to ensure extensive coverage of the constituency. He is greeted with red shawls, agricultural produce, red roses, and crowns made of fabric and flowers.
Traditionally, the fight in the constituency has been between the LDF and the UDF, though the NDA has made steady gains in recent times.