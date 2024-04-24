Thomas Isaac banks on break in traditional pattern in his maiden attempt to LS

PATHANAMTHITTA: In his long and illustrious political career, T M Thomas Isaac has never tasted defeat. This election, the four-time Kerala legislator – who won from Alappuzha in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 – finds himself in unfamiliar territory. This is his maiden attempt to the Lok Sabha, and Pathanamthitta, where he is the LDF candidate, has never elected a Left candidate. “It’s a risk I have taken. Bring it on,” laughs Isaac.

Wearing a green kurta, he and his team of 25-odd party workers are campaigning through the Poonjar assembly segment, a predominantly Muslim area. After four hours and 10 junction meetings, beginning from Mundakayam at 7.30am, Isaac opts for a break at a comrade’s house in Cheruvally. It has been two months since the 71-year-old hit the campaign trail, winding up and down the central Kerala constituency.

The former finance minister believes he has taken the lead over his Congress rival Anto Antony, who is contesting for a fourth consecutive term.

“In an election campaign, the incumbent has an initial advantage. But the gap wasn’t very wide. Not only have we closed the gap, we have gone ahead,” Isaac tells TNIE, sitting on a cot.

“This constituency is traditionally a UDF fortress. But the rubber crisis has brought about a steady Left-ward shift. Still, the pattern is that the people voted for the Left in the local government and assembly elections, but in the parliamentary election, they have always voted for Congress,” he says.