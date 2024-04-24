Uttarakhand thieves who robbed two houses in Aluva taken for evidence collection

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday carried out evidence collection after getting the custody of two Uttarakhand natives who stole gold ornaments and money from two houses in Aluva in February this year.

Danish, 23, and Sahjad, 33, of Rampur, had fired shots at a police team from Aluva when they reached Ajmer to nab the duo. Both were taken to the houses from where they stole gold and money. During interrogation, Danish admitted that he came to Kerala in search of a job in 2018. Then he realised that people used to keep gold ornaments in their houses.

After returning to his native, Danish met Sahjad, an autorickshaw driver, and made plans to conduct robberies in Kerala. As part of the plan, they bought two pistols from Bihar for `22,000. They reached Aluva from New Delhi on February 8 and stayed in a lodge. They first stole a motorcycle from Perumbavoor and carried out a robbery at two houses in Aluva.