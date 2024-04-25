Attacking Rahul Gandhi best way to divert attention: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had a hectic election campaign in Kerala, visiting Kannur, Malappuram, Alathur, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. During a stopover in the state capital, Pilot had a quick chat with TNIE’s Cynthia Chandran.

Excerpts.

In New Delhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury is seen hobnobbing with Rahul Gandhi. In Kerala, the CM is attacking Rahul...

Having personal relations and regard for each other does not define the political ideology. But, indeed, the chief minister and people close to him in the government have levelled very serious allegations, with no clarifications or satisfactory response from them. That gives me the impression there is something to hide. So attacking Rahul Gandhi is the best way to divert attention.

Do you think PM Modi’s hate speech in Rajasthan will create polarisation?

Elections should be fought on issues like governance, policies, farmers’ issues and unemployment. Statements from the BJP leadership show a sense of desperation. We have record-high unemployment, huge inflation issues, educated young boys and girls are looking for a future for themselves and farmers are in distress. All these issues are something the government is answerable for. That’s why there is an attempt to start talking about mandir, masjid, Hindu, Muslim... and done so blatantly by the prime minister and other leaders.

What are the Congress’s chances in Rajasthan?

The Congress is going to win more seats than the BJP. I’ve travelled across Rajasthan and this election is for change. People like our candidates, and our approach to politics much better because you talk about accountability, transparency and protecting the Constitution and institutions. Gehlot has campaigned across the state and his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, is contesting and he will win.

People have not taken Congress seriously as the main opposition party over the past one decade…

The Congress party is very much there in every nook and corner of the country. We have lost a few elections. But that doesn’t mean the Congress workers have disappeared. Congress remains the only political party that can take on the BJP nationally. Every regional party has its own role to play, have their own contributions to make, but in general elections, the Congress’ role is pivotal. When Congress gets stronger, the INDIA alliance also gets stronger.

The generation shift is not happening in the Congress, which has led to a large contingent of young leaders crossing over to BJP...

Some people may be under pressure. The people of India will be the final judge of those leaders’ decision to cross over. Time will tell. But people vote for the party, for their ideology and the Congress presents the diverse flourishing cultural history of 5,000 years. I’m not saying that other parties don’t have space. Of course, they have space.